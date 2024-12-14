PopUp Bagels partners with Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort for festive residency

PopUp Bagels will partner with the Grand Wailea to meld East Coast flavors with island-style schmears through Jan. 1, 2025. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort has announced a collaboration with trending brand PopUp Bagels as part of its holiday programming this year.

On Dec. 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 8 to 10 a.m., and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., both hotel guests and locals are invited to the resort’s signature open-air Botero Lounge to enjoy a curated selection of bagel favorites from the store’s no-frill menu.

The menu will feature signature bagel flavors including Plain, Poppy, Everything, Sesame, and Salt, along with a variety of custom schmears such as Maui Gold Pineapple with Local Turmeric and Charred Jalapeño, Smoked Kula Strawberry and Upcountry Lavender, Serrano Kelp Whip, Toasted Honey Macadamia Nut, and more. Prices range from $10 for the schmears, $52 for a dozen bagels and two schmears, with add ons including Smoked Salmon and Maui Onion, Fennel Slaw, Cucumbers and Capers available for $18.

Launched in 2020, the “not famous but known” bagel and schmear shop has grown into a culinary sensation with more than nine locations and three new storefronts on the horizon. Renowned for its hot, fresh bagels baked every twenty minutes, the shop invites customers to grip, rip, and dip their way through the irresistibly crispy crust and soft crumb center dough creations.