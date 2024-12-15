Grow Some Good announces new development director

Casey Findtner headshot. Courtesy photo

Grow Some Good has welcomed Casey Findtner as its new development director.

For over 15 years, her career has spanned EdTech endeavors such as K-12 curriculum, teacher support, and testing tools at CGP Education. Findtner spearheaded history reference databases for academic and public libraries at ABC-CLIO and created interactive eBooks, digital content solutions, and SaaS for clients such as Pearson Education, Microsoft, Apple, Cengage and National Geographic at Knowbly Learning Systems.

Findtner’s professional journey also involved serving as a national account manager in the culinary industry, with Swiss cookware brand Kuhn Rikon, where she set sales records with clients including Amazon, Sur La Table, and Crate & Barrel. This role saw her build partnerships and inspired her love of cooking and baking.

Findtner managed sales, events, marketing, communications, web development, and social media efforts for six brands including Maui Chef’s Table, MTP, MH Restaurant, MH Roasting Co. & Café, The Rolling Mill. Walking through those farms and orchards, and learning about native Hawaiian plants, inspired her to start a thriving lānai garden and reinforced the importance of sustainable local food knowledge and practices throughout Hawai’i.

More recently, Findtner was a marketing and production director highlighting Maui’s natural beauty and diversity through photo and video content, descriptive text, and visual storytelling. This role allowed her to combine all of her skills in creative writing, graphic design, website development, branding, and social media management with her passion for island living and the local landscape.

“Casey brings extensive dynamic experience to this role, including leadership positions in business development, marketing, advertising, sales, operations, and project/product management within various industries,” said Grow Some Good in a statement on Thursday.

Findtner has long supported Maui’s “Eat Local” movement, advocating for initiatives like Maui Hub and farmers’ markets that enable consumers to conveniently support a variety of vendors and producers.

As development director at Grow Some Good, she will blend her professional expertise with her passions, to help strengthen school and community garden programs, share knowledge that can improve lives, and contribute to making an abundant, nourishing, and resourceful lifestyle accessible to all.

To discuss partnerships, sponsorships or development opportunities, email Casey@GrowSomeGood.org