Hawaiʻi Legislature opens Grant-In-Aid process; applications due Jan. 17, 2025

Hawaiʻi Legislature (1.22.24) PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature today announced that the Grant-In-Aid (GIA) process for the 2025 Legislative Session is now open, and interested parties are asked to submit their applications to the Legislature.

“Community organizations and nonprofits provide invaluable services and support to our communities across the State. We look forward to assessing the needs of our State in a comprehensive manner and finding the best ways to use State resources,” said Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz (Senate District 17 – portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipiʻo Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village).

“Every year, the GIA process highlights the Legislature’s commitment to aiding eligible organizations and nonprofits that are leading publicly funded programs, making a positive impact and doing exceptional work in our communities,” said House Committee on Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita (House District 12, Upcountry Maui).

The Legislature will continue to accept GIA applications until Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., and final determinations will be made as Council on Revenue forecasts in January and March are published.

The Legislature makes appropriations for GIA in accordance with Chapter 42F of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS). The Eligibility Verification stage requires the submission of documentation to verify that the Grantee meets the standards for a grant award under HRS §42F-103. For additional details on the GIA application process, visit https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session/GIA.aspx