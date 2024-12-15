Henry Kapono to perform live at Duke’s Beach House Maui on Dec. 20

2022 Henry Kapono at the Kahilu Theatre. PC: Steven Roby

All are invited to kick off the holiday season at Duke’s Beach House Maui with a concert featuring GRAMMY-nominated, 21-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Henry Kapono and two artists from Henry Kapono Foundation’s On The Rise Program, Arlie-Avery Asiu and Nāmakaokalani Pauole. The live music event paired with dining, cocktails and views of Kāʻanapali’s North Beach, is set for Friday, Dec. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to offer this free concert to all our guests with legendary Henry Kapono, while supporting Maui’s talented, up and coming artists,” said Duke’s Beach House Maui general manager Nick Ware. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. We are proud to partner with the Henry Kapono Foundation to offer a space where local artists on the rise have an opportunity to share their talents with both kamaʻāina and visitors from around the world.”

The On The Rise Program is dedicated to elevating Hawaiʻi’s musicians early in their careers as professional entertainers. Through community partnerships and resources, the program provides mentorship, meaningful work and performance opportunities. This year, the program expanded to offer workshops and seminars that help to develop an understanding of various aspects of music and business, including songwriting, marketing, self-promotion, stage presence and performance skills.

The concert is free, available to all guests at no additional cost. Table space will be reserved for guests enjoying food and/or beverage. Reservations are highly recommended, though walk-ins are welcome. For those interested in attending the concert only, standing room will also be available on the oceanside lawn. Call Duke’s Maui at 808-662-2900 to reserve a spot.