Japanese cooking featured in Zen dinner workshops on Jan. 11

Japanese cooking connoisseur Naoko Moller will lead Zen dining workshops at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Kahului Jodo Mission, located at 325 Lāʻau St. Visit jcsmaui.org to register.

Participants will learn about preparation, presentation and the philosophy of eating to nurture the heart, mind, body and spirit. A Zen dinner can refer to a meal prepared in the style of shojin ryori (a vegan cuisine based on Zen monastery cooking), or to the practice of eating in a Zen-like way.

The practice involves slowing down, paying attention to the food and savoring the meal. This includes being grateful for where the food came from and noticing emotions while eating. Fees are $35 for society members and $50 for non-members.

The event is sponsored by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui and Kahului Jodo Mission.

For more information, send email to jcsmhawaii@gmail.com.