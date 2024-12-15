The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali rolls out holiday event lineup

Holidays at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. PC: Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali kicked off the holiday season with its Spirit of the Season event last week with festive entertainment, delicious treats, and a tropical winter wonderland ambiance.

The free community celebration began with gingerbread cookie decorating and featured live performances by local artists, a grand Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and a thrilling fire knife show by the resort’s lūʻau team. The celebration continued at the after party at The Valley Alley, Westin Maui’s brand new social entertainment space.

The upcoming holiday events this winter include a festive pop-up bar at The Valley Alley arcade space, breakfast with Santa, and a fire knife dance performance, to name a few.

Holiday event lineup

A tree lighting kicked off the resort’s Christmas festivities on Dec. 7, 2024. PC: Westin Maui

Santa’s Hideout

Dec. 1-25, 2024 | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. | The Valley Alley

This festive pop-up bar at The Valley Alley offers adults a cozy escape with seasonal cocktails and holiday-themed décor. Attendees can also get their game on with the Valley Alley’s duck pin bowling, Top Golf Swing Suites, VR and classic arcade games, and more.

Photos with Santa

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Main Lobby

Guests can capture precious holiday memories with the entire ‘ohana during a photo op with Santa by the Grand Christmas Tree.

Breakfast with Santa

Tuesday, Dec. 24 & Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 | 8 a.m. | Hale Mo‘olelo

Westin Maui’s chefs will craft a delightful breakfast with holiday-inspired dishes, while Santa makes a special visit to the restaurant.

Christmas Caroling

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 | 12 – 2 p.m. | Main Lobby

Guests can spread the spirit of Christmas as carolers fill the Main Lobby with joyful melodies, celebrating the season with classic Christmas songs.

Taiko Drum Performance

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 | 2 p.m. | Main Lobby

Guests will experience the power of Japanese Taiko drumming in an electrifying live performance.

International Dance Performance

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Main Lobby

Celebrate cultural traditions with live music, dance, and storytelling from Oni Foundation.

Fire Knife Dance Performance

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. | Hōkūpa‘a Lawn

Attendees will ring in the New Year with the excitement of a traditional fire knife dance performance, where tradition, skill, and blazing flames light up the night for an unforgettable celebration.

New Year’s Eve Party

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 9 p.m. | Hale ‘A

Guests will toast a glass of bubbly, enjoy live music, and dance into the New Year at this exclusive resort-wide celebration that is open to all guests.

Holidays at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. PC: The Westin Maui

Ongoing holiday activities

In addition to holiday events, Westin Maui guests can enjoy these ongoing festive activations:

Elf on the Shelf

Guests are invited to join the holiday fun by finding Kevin the Elf, who is hidden around the property. Keiki can snap a picture of Kevin and show it to the Front Desk to receive a special treat.

Guest Toy Drive for Charity

The donation tree, located at the heart of the lobby near the Front Desk, awaits guests’

contributions to bring joy to children in need. All proceeds and toys collected will be distributed to local children facing adversity.

Winter Wonderland Treats

Santa’s Workshop at The Westin Maui offers a daily spread of festive treats. Guests can enjoy holiday cookies, hot cocoa, POG juice, and spiced cider, all lovingly crafted with the help of Santa’s elves.

Letters to Santa

A special North Pole mailbox is located near the Front Desk, ready to collect letters to Santa. Guests are welcome to drop off their wish lists anytime, and with a little holiday luck, may even receive a letter back before the season’s end.