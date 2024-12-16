25 new state conservation officers commissioned, including seven assigned to Maui Nui

DOCARE Recruit Class 24-01 Commissioning (Dec. 13, 2024). PC: DLNR

Twenty-five recruits are now fully commissioned conservation officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

At a graduation ceremony Friday morning at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, the members of Recruit Class 24-01 were surrounded by family, friends, DOCARE leadership and academy instructors. They watched as each new DOCARE officer was presented with a graduation certificate, followed by badge pinning.

Officer Zane Dela Cruz will be assigned to his home island of Lāna‘i, joining another recruit as the third and fourth DOCARE officers there.

He had tears in his eyes when former state game warden Albert Morita, whom he calls Uncle Al, carefully pinned a DOCARE badge on his uniform. “Growing up he was our game warden,” Dela Cruz said. “He’s always been someone I’ve looked up to. He was very fair and consistent in how he performed his job.”

Dela Cruz admits in his younger days he interacted with Morita, but not always in the best manner. “But the way he conducts himself, you have to respect him. He’s a good man and I’m very proud to follow in his footsteps,” Dela Cruz added.

Officer Zane Dela Cruz and former state game warden Albert Morita. DOCARE Recruit Class 24-01 Commissioning (Dec. 13, 2024). PC: DLNR

Prior to commissioning, guest speakers included former Lt. Governor James “Duke” Aiona, who is a retired judge and provided courtroom instruction for the academy class, as well as UH Richardson School of Law Dean Emerita Denise Antolini.

Both Aiona and Antolini emphasized the responsibility of communities on each Hawaiian Island to support DOCARE and its mission, as well as to hold the new officers accountable.

“I think we as a community, we as supporters of them and holding them accountable need to make sure they keep doing what they do without looking at those challenges,” Aiona said. Primary among the challenges he cited is the fact that DOCARE and other law enforcement agencies don’t have all the resources they may need to effectively carry out their missions.

Antolini, who describes herself as one of DOCARE’s number-one fans, traced the history of the academy program, which started in 2017 and has resulted in nearly doubling the number of officers in the field.

“I don’t think we had any idea in August 2017 how this would far exceed our expectations, and this is the embodiment of that dream,” Antolini told the recruits.

Added DLNR First Deputy Ryan Kanaka‘ole, “The job you have is very heavy, it’s challenging, it’s indispensable. Without a working enforcement arm our department is toothless, it is ineffective, we fail at our mission. I think I speak for everyone at DLNR, when I say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your service.”

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla then reminded the newly commissioned conservation officers, “As a civil servant your job is to serve our fellow citizens and visitors alike. It is important you recognize that while you may have a formal chain of command of people who are your bosses, the taxpayers of the state of Hawai‘i are your bosses, too.”

Hawai‘i Island, Maui Nui, and O‘ahu will all have seven additional DOCARE officers, while Kaua‘i will have four.