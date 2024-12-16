Åberg, Clark, Matsuyama, Morikawa, and Schauffele make return to The Sentry on Maui

The Sentry today announced the return of Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele to The Plantation Course at Kapalua when the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive begins at The Sentry from Jan. 2-5.

As the first of eight Signature Events during the 2025 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

Åberg earned his second trip to The Sentry after finishing in the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup standings (No. 16). The Sweden native captured eight top-10 finishes during his 2024 campaign, including runner-up finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Masters Tournament, respectively, a T2 finish at the BMW Championship, a T4 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The Sentry 2025 will mark Åberg’s second consecutive appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where he finished T47 in 2024.

Denver native Clark collected his third career TOUR victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after just 54-holes when the event concluded due to dangerous weather conditions. The 31-year-old earned seven top-10 finishes in addition to his win this season, including a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, a T2 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and a T3 finish at RBC Heritage. Clark will make his second start at The Sentry following a T29 finish at the 2024 edition.

Matsuyama began his two-win campaign in 2024 with a victory at The Genesis Invitational, where he defeated Will Zalatoris and Luke List by three strokes for his ninth career TOUR win which broke a tie with K.J. Choi (8, South Korea) for the most wins by an Asian player on TOUR. In August, the Japan native found the winner’s circle again at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his 10th career TOUR victory and first in a FedExCup Playoffs event. In addition to two titles, Matsuyama earned five top-10 finishes, including a T6 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, sixth-place finish at the US Open, and a T9 finish at the TOUR Championship. Matsuyama will make his eighth start at The Sentry, where he holds three top-five finishes (T3/2015; 2/2017; T4/2018; T41/2021; T13/2022; T21/2023; 58/2024).

Six-time TOUR winner Morikawa is set to make his return to Maui after finishing in the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup standings (No. 2). The California native collected eight top-10 finishes during the 2024 season, including runner-up finishes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the TOUR Championship, respectively, a T3 finish at the Masters Tournament and T4 finishes at both the PGA Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open. Morikawa will make his sixth consecutive start at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where he holds five top-seven finishes in as many appearances (T7/2020; T7/2021; T5/2022; 2/2023; T5/2024).

The Sentry 2019 champion, Schauffele, secured his return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua after earning two major championship victories during the 2024 season. The 31-year-old collected his first major title at the PGA Championship in May, which marked his eighth career TOUR win and first since 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Just two months later, Schauffele picked up his second title at The Open Championship to become the first player to win both the PGA Championship and Open Championship in the same year since Rory McIlroy (2014). Apart from his two victories, Schauffele earned thirteen top-10 finishes, eight of which were top-five finishes including a T3 finish at The American Express, T4 finish at The Genesis Invitational, T2 finishes at THE PLAYERS Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, respectively, and a runner-up finish at the Truist Championship. The California native is set to make his eighth consecutive appearance at The Sentry, which features four top-10 finishes (T22/2018; Won/2019; T2/2020; T5/2021; 12/2022; W/D/2023; T10/2024).

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.