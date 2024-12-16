Countdown to Christmas with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center: Festive experiences and shopping, Dec. 18-24

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in December. PC: Wendy Osher

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to Countdown to Christmas with events, giveaways, and shopping opportunities running Dec. 18-24.

The celebration kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 18 with the final Bingo Bells of the year, taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Center Court. Shoppers have the chance to win gift cards and exclusive holiday swag from their favorite Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers while enjoying a fun-filled evening.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, don’t miss the performances of School Symphonies from 5 to 6 p.m. Local school bands will fill the center with joyful mele, spreading holiday cheer and showcasing the talents of Maui’s young musicians.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The festivities continue with Frosty Fun Fridays on Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Parents can enjoy Starbucks coffee and support MEO Youth Services by purchasing popcorn, cotton candy, and cocoa from our cocoa bar for the keiki. All proceeds benefit MEO Youth Services essential work for Maui’s keiki.

Stop by for a full day of activities on Saturday, Dec. 21 with Morning Makeke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. showcasing local vendors with unique, handcrafted goods. Keiki are invited to a special edition of Keiki Club from 10 to 11 a.m., which includes a surprise visit from Santa himself! RSVP at queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/keiki-club/.

Throughout the week, shoppers can also explore Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s holiday pop-ups featuring local favorites like Lokal Vibes, Happy Wahine, and Born Hawaiʻi, providing a chance to support local businesses while finding unique, meaningful gifts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Don’t forget to submit receipts from purchases made between Nov. 26 and Dec. 25 to be entered into Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s 12 Days of Giveaways. For every $100 spent, shoppers will receive one entry. Winners will be announced daily until Dec. 24 on Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s Instagram account, @qkcmaui.

“Our events are all about creating joyful memories and supporting all of our businesses who make Queen Ka’ahumanu Center their home,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We invite everyone to make Queen Kaʻahumanu Center part of their holiday traditions.”

For more information on events and to submit receipts for 12 Days of Giveaways, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events.