County Immigrant Services Division offices to briefly close Dec. 18

December 16, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will briefly close from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, for staff training.

Appointments for services are encouraged and will be accepted from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Call the main office at 808-270-7791 to schedule an appointment.

The Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division offices on all three islands will resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

For general information about the Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/253/Immigrant-Services-Division.

