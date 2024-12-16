County Immigrant Services Division offices to briefly close Dec. 18

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will briefly close from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, for staff training.

Appointments for services are encouraged and will be accepted from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Call the main office at 808-270-7791 to schedule an appointment.

The Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division offices on all three islands will resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

For general information about the Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/253/Immigrant-Services-Division.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD