‘Heroes and Helpers’ holiday shopping event spreads joy to Maui keiki



































Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kahului Target Store, and various first responders brought holiday cheer to Maui children this weekend at its second annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.

Approximately 70 keiki, teens, and families were partnered at the Kahului Target store with members of the Hawaiʻi National Guard, US Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, US Army, Maui County, Kaiser Permanente, Maui Health and AMR paramedics. Each youth was given a $100 Target gift card for their Christmas shopping.

This special event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders. Community volunteers also giftwrapped the items selected by the children

Catholic Charities Hawai’i coordinates similar children holiday events on Hawai‘i Island and Oʻahu each year.