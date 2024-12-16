Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:38 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:22 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:23 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

While small surf will prevail in the short term, increasing swell energy from the NNW is expected to bring a modest increase in surf tonight and Tuesday. Surf will then rise more significantly from Tuesday night through Friday, becoming extra large and necessitating a High Surf Warning for exposed N and W facing shores during its peak. More extra large surf along N and W shores is anticipated next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.