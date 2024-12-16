Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2024

December 16, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:38 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:22 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:23 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




While small surf will prevail in the short term, increasing swell energy from the NNW is expected to bring a modest increase in surf tonight and Tuesday. Surf will then rise more significantly from Tuesday night through Friday, becoming extra large and necessitating a High Surf Warning for exposed N and W facing shores during its peak. More extra large surf along N and W shores is anticipated next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
