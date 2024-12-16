Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
While small surf will prevail in the short term, increasing swell energy from the NNW is expected to bring a modest increase in surf tonight and Tuesday. Surf will then rise more significantly from Tuesday night through Friday, becoming extra large and necessitating a High Surf Warning for exposed N and W facing shores during its peak. More extra large surf along N and W shores is anticipated next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com