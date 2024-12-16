PBS FRONTLINE documentary: ‘Maui’s Deadly Firestorm’ premieres Dec. 17

Aerial view of the vast burnzone from the Lahaina 2023 fire, which claimed 102 lives. Photo credit: Jia Li

PBS Frontline’s new documentary, “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm,” a year-long investigation into the devastating August 2023 wildfire that claimed 102 lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaiʻi. The film explores the causes of the deadliest American wildfire in a century and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.

The film will have a digital premiere on Dec. 17 on YouTube, PBS.org/frontline + PBS App. It will premiere on PBS on Jan. 7, 2025 (check local listings).

In August 2023, the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century reduced much of the Hawaiian town of Lahaina to ashes, displacing thousands. Sparked by a downed power line, the fire and a chaotic emergency response unfolded as Hurricane Dora brought high winds to Maui.

Coming in the wake of a state investigation that found a broad cascade of failures, Maui’s Deadly Firestorm investigates critical missteps that day — and in the years prior, as the county and state were advised to invest more money in prevention and preparedness, and as experts and residents raised concerns.

“I yelled and screamed all these years, but nobody was listening,” says Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, a Lahaina community leader who warned Maui officials in 2018 that the county was unprepared for a major wildfire. “Now that this has happened, I blame myself.”

Written, produced and directed by Xinyan Yu, a filmmaker who is part of FRONTLINE’s Investigative Journalist Equity Initiative, and produced by Christina Avalos, the documentary draws on harrowing footage filmed by those in the path of the inferno and firsthand accounts from survivors, victims’ families and friends, first responders, and local and state authorities.

“For sure I thought that we’re gonna burn in there, because there is no way out and we cannot see anything — all smoke and fire around us,” said survivor Lily Nguyen, who was trapped in traffic in her car for hours as the fire and downed electric poles and lines blocked the town’s main evacuation routes.

Through these accounts as well as a detailed analysis of over 1,000 911 calls and public records across multiple government agencies, Maui’s Deadly Firestorm provides a harrowing, moment-by-moment reconstruction of the fire and its aftermath. It examines how changes to the climate and landscape have made Maui vulnerable and probes the factors that made this fire such a deadly event.

The documentary also investigates missed opportunities and controversial decisions before and during the response — including a choice not to activate emergency sirens — and raises difficult questions about who and what are to blame for the fire’s heavy toll.

“There are so many challenges in a fire like this,” Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green tells FRONTLINE. “And it was the speed and ferocity of the fire that ultimately took Lahaina. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have done better. We owe answers to everyone. And we also owe it to ourselves to be ready for the next tragedy or the next challenge.”

For the full story, watch Maui’s Deadly Firestorm. The documentary will be available to stream on pbs.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS App starting Dec. 17, 2024, at 7/6c. It will premiere on PBS stations (check local listings) on Jan. 7, 2025 at 10/9c. The documentary will also be available on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel. Subscribe to FRONTLINE’s newsletter to get updates on events and more related to Maui’s Deadly Firestorm.