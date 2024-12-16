Wailuku bookmobile librarian Jessica Gleason wins national award for dedication after Maui wildfires

Wailuku bookmobile librarian Jessica Gleason. Courtesy photo

Wailuku Public Library bookmobile librarian Jessica Gleason is among 10 national recipients of the “I Love My Librarian Award,” according to an announcement from the American Library Association.

“In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina and western Maui, Hawaii, Wailuku Public Library bookmobile librarian Jessica Gleason became a steadying presence for a displaced and healing community,” an announcement says. “Less than a month after the fires that left the western part of the island without a library, she established services for the affected area, working with shopping centers, hotels, schools, churches and the local government for the bookmobile to provide books, Wi-Fi internet, programming and essentials such as meals and clothing to families in need.”

The association’s announcement of the award recipients can be found by clicking here.

Serving communities across the nation, the 2025 honorees are exceptional librarians from academic, public and school libraries who were nominated by community members for their expertise, dedication and profound impact on the people in their communities, the association said.

“Librarians nationwide make positive impacts on their communities every day, and the inspiring stories from this year’s I Love My Librarian Award recipients prove how transformative their efforts can be to the lives of their patrons,” said association President Cindy Hohl. “From Alabama to Alaska, from the Bronx to Maui, the vital services these librarians provide reinforces what we all know: that libraries everywhere are an essential public good, and the people who power them serve to inform, connect, educate, and empower their communities.”

The association received nearly 1,300 nominations from library users for this year’s award, which demonstrates the breadth of impact of librarians across the country. Nominations focused on librarians’ outstanding service, including expanding access to literacy and library services, outreach within their communities, supporting the needs of the most vulnerable, and more. This year’s award recipients include four academic librarians, three public librarians and three school librarians.

Honorees will each receive a $5,000 cash prize as well as complimentary registration and a $750 travel stipend to attend the association’s LibLearnX event in Phoenix. The award ceremony will take place Jan. 24 and will stream live on YouTube.

For more information, visit www.ala.org.