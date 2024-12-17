Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings to be paused during the holiday season
The County of Maui’s weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings will be paused during the holidays. The next in-person meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.
January will be the start of a transition to two meetings per month – one in person and one online.
The meetings will continue to provide updates on the County’s plans for rebuilding Lahaina Town and its plans for long-term recovery, along with an opportunity for residents to ask questions.
Details on the twice-a-month meeting schedule, the online meeting platform and other updates will be announced at the next in-person meeting Jan. 8.
For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org and click on the “Events” tab.