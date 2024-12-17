Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings to be paused during the holiday season

December 17, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
The County of Maui’s weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Meetings will be paused during the holidays. The next in-person meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

January will be the start of a transition to two meetings per month – one in person and one online.

The meetings will continue to provide updates on the County’s plans for rebuilding Lahaina Town and its plans for long-term recovery, along with an opportunity for residents to ask questions. 

Details on the twice-a-month meeting schedule, the online meeting platform and other updates will be announced at the next in-person meeting Jan. 8. 

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org and click on the “Events” tab.

