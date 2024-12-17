Maui fire crews respond to battery fire of electric trike in South Maui

Maui fire crews responded to the Maui Meadows neighborhood on Sunday for a report of an electric trike that caught fire while being charged. The incident was reported at 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 15 at a residence on Mililani Place.

Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery was emitting heavy smoke while the vehicle was being charged.

Firefighters used hose streams to cool the battery pack until Hazmat 10 arrived with a special fire blanket designed to help smother and control these types of fires. Once the battery pack was no longer smoking, temperature readings showed it had cooled, and air testing showed no hazards, firefighters left the electric trike wrapped in the fire blanket at the scene to allow the owner to make arrangements to have it properly disposed of.

Responding units included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Engine 6, Hazmat 10, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

Crews concluded their response at 9:09 p.m.