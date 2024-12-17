Maui ranked No. 3 as best place to visit in USA by US News & World Report

View from the Maui shoreline. File photo by Wendy Osher.

US News & World Report is ranking Maui as the No. 3 top destination for the Best Places to Visit in the USA.

Maui comes after No. 1 Glacier National Park in Montana, and Yellowstone National Park, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extending into Montana and Idaho.

US News says that Maui features “notable beaches, spectacular golf courses, romantic sunsets and more attributes visitors expect from the Aloha State.”

The report may boost visitor arrivals to Maui where tourism has been lagging in both arrivals and hotel occupancy since the August 2023 wildfires.

“As the travel industry continues its robust recovery, travelers are increasingly attracted to one-of-a-kind landscapes and jaw-dropping scenery, favoring destinations like Machu Picchu, Tanzania and Mount Fuji,” said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at US News. “From tranquil beaches to awe-inspiring views, the 2025 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations, both approachable and far-flung, to cater to every traveler’s tastes.”

The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in travelers’ opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each vacation destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a complete evaluation of each destination.

For the full report on vacation rankings click here.