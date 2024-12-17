Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 12-16 15-20 20-25 West Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 5-7 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 09:17 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:02 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:11 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large to extra large northwest to north-northwest swells is due this week. The first northwest (315 degrees) swell will slowly build through Wednesday, with surf on most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui exceeding the High Surf Advisory level overnight and reaching High Surf Warning levels by Wednesday afternoon or evening. Elevated surf will be possible across leeward Big Island late Wednesday. A series of storm lows passing northwest of Hawaii will produce several larger pulses of north-northwest swell that will should keep surf at or above warning levels most of the time from Thursday through the weekend.

Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through much of the week. The best chance for a small rise in southwest swell will be on Thursday and Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.