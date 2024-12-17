MEO’s Lahaina bus joins Lahaina Lights Parade

MEO Bus P-164, which is stationed in Lahaina, was lit up for the Lahaina Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s 14-passenger Lahaina bus, decked out in Christmas frills and lights, cruised down Kāʻanapali Parkway, joining floats, a Maui Fire Department engine, trucks and flatbeds in the Lahaina Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Loretta Webby drove the bus with a few MEO staff and riders aboard. Bus P-164 is the vehicle stationed in Lahaina and remains available should West Maui be cut off by fires, traffic accidents or other events.

“We have been through so much. This is a chance for our tourism community and our local community to get together to sit side by side and enjoy the spirit of the holidays,” Kalai Asuela of Aloha Diaper Bank and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies told KITV.

The parade was followed by a Night Market at the Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center. Jason Arcilla, who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” provided entertainment.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies hosted the parade and Night Market in collaboration with Sacred Hearts Academy, Lele Aloha and Ke Ola Hou.

MEO operates The Maui Bus paratransit for persons with disabilities and the specialized Human Services county contract that transports residents on Maui, including East Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i to their jobs, medical appointments, shopping and other activities. All rides are by reservation.

For more information about MEO Transportation services, call 808-877-7651.