Sheraton Maui and local artist Taryn Alessandro launch 3rd Meet the Artist series

Meet the Artist. PC: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

The Meet the Artist series returns today (Dec. 17) from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Sandbar in the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. The event was created in the wake of the devastating wildfire that tragically impacted Lahaina.

Globally renowned as the Art Capital of the Pacific, Lahaina was one of the highest-grossing art markets in the United States for decades. The loss of this cultural gem affected many artists losing much of their artwork and venues to display it.

As visitors from around the world returned to the island seeking ways to support Maui’s recovery, Sheraton Maui’s Director of Resort Experience Julian Arp-Sandel saw an opportunity. He said he wanted to create a meaningful experience by fostering a connection with Maui’s artist community and, in turn, put guests and locals alike in a position to address an economic need directly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While exploring possibilities, Arp-Sandel was introduced to Taryn Alessandro. A local award-winning artist, Alessandro displayed art in two Front Street galleries and lost hundreds of paintings in the fires. Despite her loss, she devoted herself to collecting and distributing art supplies and financial assistance to artists who lost their homes and studio spaces.

Inspired by each other’s passion for supporting the artist community, they made their shared desire a reality. Alessandro brought in former Front Street gallery director Jeska Martodam for her dedication and expertise in producing successful art shows. Through this newfound partnership between Arp-Sandel, Alessandro and Martodam, Meet the Artist came to fruition. It had two runs earlier this year and is returning for its third iteration, featuring 18 of Maui’s finest artists.

“Meet the Artist celebrates the exceptional, inspiring talent of our island’s fine artists by providing them a platform to showcase their work,” Martodam said. “By displaying the caliber of local talent, guests havea rare and special opportunity to meet extraordinary artists in person, learn about their work and hear their stories.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Located near Lahaina, this program fosters a vital connection between artists and the community. Through Meet the Artist, visitors and locals can engage with exceptionally talented artists, directly support their livelihoods and contribute to the recovery of Maui’s artistic culture as Lahaina heals.

The Dec. 17 event features artworks by Laurna Malkovich and James Knoeppel. After that, the series will occur every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rotating roster of artists. Alessandro’s art will be among the featured works, in addition to renowned artists Rascal, Cudra Clover, Baz Cumberbatch and more.

Check out the entire experience and artist lineup online through Sheraton Maui’s Resort Experience Portal and select the Resort Experience Schedule for additional details and new show announcements.