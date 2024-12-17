The Branches: Royal Lahaina Resort’s new entertainment venue opens with nightly live music











The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in September celebrated its reopening with the launch of its new oceanfront restaurant and bar, Lahaina Noon, and poolside bar, Pineapple Moon. And last month, the resort blessed its brand-new entertainment venue, The Branches.

Hosting its first concert at the venue under a full moon with Maui’s roots artist Tevana & Company, the Royal Lahaina drew a crowd on opening night, Nov. 15.

The resort has since announced its upcoming nightly entertainment lineup at the venue, describing it as a place “to celebrate the people that have made Maui so special” under a century-old Ficus Elastica tree in the heart of the resort.

The Branches entertainment lineup features the following artists:

Monday — KENNY ROBERTS

Tuesday — JIMMY CANHA + KAWIKA ORTIZ

+ Wednesday — MARVIN TEVEGA

Thursday — JOSH KAHULA

Friday — KAPULE PA’OA

Saturday — GABRIEL GOEBBERT

Sunday — DARYL STOKES

The artist lineup is curated by Kika Inc. and is subject to change. Guest artists are welcome, Kanikapila style.

Open to guests and the community at large, walk-ins are welcome, and a royal valet service is complimentary for the first three hours with purchase of its culinary offerings throughout the resort.

The Branches hours of operations are Monday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music nightly from 7 to 9 p.m. Third Fridays will feature larger band performances.

December’s Third Friday performance at The Branches features Hammah House. PC: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

This month’s Third Friday performance features the Maui-based Hammah House Band, with free parking and entry. RSVP here.

Personal Charcuterie Boards are available for purchase, starting at $30. The venue also features a “Roots & Barrel” bar trailer selling fine wines, local craft beers, non-alcoholic and keiki beverages. Libations start at $15 per person. Outside food and beverage are not permitted.

Families are welcome to visit The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows and The Branches located at 2780 Keka’a Dr. in Lahaina.