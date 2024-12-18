Baldwin High School received educational materials from Daughters of the American Revolution

Baldwin High School teacher William Kjontvedt holds several books donated by the Polly Cooper Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Courtesy photo

Baldwin High School students will learn more about the American revolution after receiving numerous books, revolutionary-era maps and supplies for timelines from the Polly Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The chapter procured a Daughters of the American Revolution America 250! Celebration Grant. The money was used to purchase the educational materials for teacher William Kjontvedt’s Social Studies classroom.

Projects or activities considered for this grant needed to demonstrate support the National Society Daughters of American Revolution America 250! vision of celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America and the patriots who achieved American independence.

Members of the Polly Cooper Chapter, named after an Oneida Indian Nation female patriot, felt it was important to provide educators and students with materials that explore the diverse heroes of the American Revolution. By highlighting the contributions of women, people of color, Native Americans and others, the Polly Cooper Chapter is striving to create a more inclusive and accurate understanding of this pivotal period in history, according to an announcement.

These resources will help empower teachers to inspire students with a broader, more authentic narrative on the fight for freedom. By focusing on underrepresented patriots, it honors unsung heroes, inspires future generations and enriches the educational experience, the announcement says. This contributes to a more comprehensive and inclusive celebration of our Nation’s history.

Kari Kjontvedt Weis said: “As chair of the Polly Cooper Chapter’s Community Classroom Committee, I’m proud to say that we are committed to making a lasting impact on our local schools. By providing resources and support where it is needed most, we’re helping ensure every student has the tools to succeed and reach their full potential”.

The announcement said: “As our nation is preparing to celebrate its semiquincentennial, it is fitting that we educate our young citizens about the role of various patriots in the American Revolution. By procuring a grant and utilizing it to provide much needed resources to a community classroom the Polly Cooper Chapter is happy to support the DAR pillar of education through literacy promtion, community classroom and educating about American history.”

