Islands Hospice awards $5K to Lahaina Community Land Trust

Check presentation. Pictured (Front row): Danielle Flocco, LSW; Tram Iwamaye, RN; Nyra Hebrio, Islands Hospice clinical director; Whitney Hill; Autumn Ness, executive director, Lahaina Community Land Trust; and Kapali Keahi, treasurer, board of directors, Lahaina Community Land Trust. (Back row): Rachel Jenkins, RN; Lauren Brunt, Islands Hospice director of business development; Honey Pahia, CNA; and Brandon Kelly, Islands Hospice spiritual provider. Courtesy: Islands Hospice

Islands Hospice has announced that field nurse Tram Iwamaye is the latest awardee of its employee giving program, Makana Pono. As part of her recognition, Islands Hospice will contribute $5,000 to Iwamaye’s chosen nonprofit, Lahaina Community Land Trust, to support efforts in providing a community-based alternative for landowners considering selling their land. This initiative ensures that properties remain within the community and continue to serve the best interests of its residents.

Established in September 2019, the Makana Pono Award recognizes outstanding Islands Hospice employees who actively contribute to their workplace and communities, allowing them to support causes close to their hearts.