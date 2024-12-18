Islands Hospice awards $5K to Lahaina Community Land Trust
Islands Hospice has announced that field nurse Tram Iwamaye is the latest awardee of its employee giving program, Makana Pono. As part of her recognition, Islands Hospice will contribute $5,000 to Iwamaye’s chosen nonprofit, Lahaina Community Land Trust, to support efforts in providing a community-based alternative for landowners considering selling their land. This initiative ensures that properties remain within the community and continue to serve the best interests of its residents.
Established in September 2019, the Makana Pono Award recognizes outstanding Islands Hospice employees who actively contribute to their workplace and communities, allowing them to support causes close to their hearts.