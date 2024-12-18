Last-minute holiday shopping at Kōkua for Maui local business event on Dec. 22-23

Kōkua for Maui vendors at past events. Courtesy of LahainaTown Action Committee

The LahainaTown Action Committee, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, invites residents and visitors to finish their holiday shopping at the Kōkua for Maui: Shop Local and Show Aloha event on Sunday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 23, at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

This special two-day event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features live entertainment, complimentary photos with Santa, and dozens of businesses from Lahaina Town who have been displaced since the August 2023 fires.

The event highlights the ongoing need to support local businesses as Maui continues to navigate a slow and challenging recovery. According to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s Q4 economic forecast, visitor spending remains far below pre-pandemic levels on Maui, and Lahaina’s small businesses face immense hurdles with rebuilding timelines and limited commercial space. These pop-up events serve as a critical way for displaced businesses to reconnect with the community and sustain themselves this holiday season.

“This holiday season, we encourage everyone to shop with purpose,” said Tambara Garrick, LAC board treasurer and event organizer. “Until Lahaina can rebuild, these pop-up events are a lifeline for our small businesses. Every purchase helps them stay connected to the community and sustain their work until they can return to business in Lahaina Town.”

Sne Patel, president of the LahainaTown Action Committee, added: “The Kōkua for Maui events showcase the resilience of our local businesses and the aloha of our community. It’s about supporting one another and ensuring these businesses thrive as we navigate the path to rebuilding.”

Event Highlights:

Live Entertainment: Sunday, Dec. 22: Kaniala Masoe | Gabe Goebbert Monday, Dec. 23: Logan Kalawai’a | Larry Golis

Complimentary Photos with Santa: Sunday, Dec. 22, courtesy of Spotlight Photobooth.

Lahaina Bird Stand: Stop by and visit the famous birds of Front Street both days.

Over 30 Front Street Vendors: Shop handmade goods, art, jewelry, apparel, and local products from businesses impacted by the fires.

Featured Nonprofits: Support the Ocean Center Marine Institute and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project.

Book Launch: “Remembering Lahaina,” a commemorative coffee table book by Maui Arts League, will be available for purchase.

The event is free to attend. Valet parking is available for $20, and self-parking validation is $1 per every three hours at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Join us for two days of last-minute holiday shopping, live entertainment, and community connection while showing your support for Lahaina’s small businesses. For more information and a full list of vendors, visit visitlahaina.com.