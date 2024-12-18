Mālama Maui Nui’s Kīhei Go Green Recycling event continues in December by appointment

Event flyer. Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui

A bulk-item recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui for residents of South Maui continues on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Azekas.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Abandoned Vehicle and Metals Division partners with Mālama Maui Nui to periodically hold Go Green Recycling events for Maui residents.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following recyclables at no chage: Air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires, water heaters, scrap metal, and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors, and associated electrical cords).

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe, and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses and its partners.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808- 877-2524 or call Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form by visiting Mālama Maui Nui’s website.