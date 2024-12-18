Maui visitor industry delivers meals and gifts to kūpuna

General Manager Chris Rabang and Westin Nanea Ocean Villas Team participate in the annual Winter Nā Kūpuna appreciation event on Dec. 13. PC: Pacific Dream Photography

Members of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association helped prepare and deliver more than 500 gourmet meals and gifts to Maui County seniors during the annual Winter Nā Kūpuna Appreciation Event on Dec. 13.

The meals were prepared in the kitchens of Andaz Maui, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Maui, Marriott Maui Ocean Club, Montage Kapalua Bay, Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Wailea Beach Resort and the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. The Nāpili Kai Beach Resort and the Montage Kapalua Bay made monetary donations to support the cause, while Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate and Maui Fruit Jewels provided treats, which were gift-wrapped by University of Hawaiʻi Maui College student volunteers.

Allied partners, Premier Restoration, Enterprise Rentals and Blue Hawaiian Helicopters transported the prepared meals from the islandwide resort locations to Kaunoa Senior Services in Pāʻia. From there, volunteers joined Meals on Wheels to hand-deliver these meals and gifts to seniors at their homes throughout the island.

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and Kaunoa Team. PC: Maui Photo Hub

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers included Andaz Maui Chef Ritchard; Napili Shores General Manager Henry “Hap” Judd; Westin Nanea Ocean Villas General Manager Chris Rabang and Westin Nanea Ocean Villas Manager of Hawaiian Culture & Activities Oralani Koa.

“It is always a pleasure and honor to participate in this event,” Rabang said. “The greetings of smiles and joy from our kūpuna when we delivered their holiday meals and makana just makes all the difference for them and for me personally.”

This year, Jade Rojas-Letisi, Council Aide from the Office of Councilmember Nohelani U’u-Hodgins also joined the association in delivering crises support kits including battery operated radios to the Kupuna in the Pāʻia-Haʻikū district.

Chef Ritchard from Andaz and Jade Rojas-Letisi, aide to Council Member Nohelani U’u Hodgins. PC: Maui Photo Hub

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to be a part of this event and grateful for the opportunity to contribute,” Rojas-Letisi said. “These moments of connection are so important, reminding our seniors that they are valued and cared for. It’s a small way to give back to those who have given so much for our community.”

The visitor industry will continue The Nā Kupuna Appreciation Event in April followed by the Maui County Charity Walk in May. For more information on how to be involved, visit www.mauihla.org.

MHLA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the visitor industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities via the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism, scholarships for University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students and benefits for the community via annual events like the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Golf Tournament and Kupuna Appreciation Events. Nonprofit grant applications and donation commitment forms are available on the website at www.mauihla.org. For more informaiton, email info@mauihla.org.