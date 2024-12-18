Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya opens first location on the Valley Isle 



































Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya opened its fifth Hawaiʻi location at Maui Mall Village recently, bringing its flavorful menu of ramen, rice bowls, and izakaya dishes to Maui. Located near Center Court, next to Genki Sushi, across from the Regal Cinemas Maui Mall, the new restaurant has seating for up to 40 guests.

In anticipation of its grand opening, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is offering a special treat to customers. From Monday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 5, guests who visit during the soft opening will receive a 15% off coupon to use after the official Grand Opening on Monday, Jan. 6.

“We are excited to introduce our newest location in Maui Mall Village and bring our signature dishes for Maui residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Tina Wang, owner of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya. “Our goal is to create a welcoming and vibrant dining space where the Maui community can enjoy the perfect fusion of traditional Japanese ramen and modern izakaya offerings. We can’t wait to share our passion for authentic, high-quality cuisine with a new community of ramen lovers.”

To help guests get a taste of its new Maui Mall Village restaurant, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will offer its first 50 customers a FREE bowl of ramen or rice bowl on Monday, Jan. 6. Customers who dine in at the Maui Mall Village restaurant during the grand opening week and sign up for Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya’s e-newsletters will be entered for the chance to win FREE ramen for a year (two ramen dishes per month for 12 months).

The restaurant’s signature ramen dishes include: their Tanaka Classic – a pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, green onions, fried onions, garlic oil and a seasoned egg served with thick noodles; and their popular vegan ramen, Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen – a vegan broth, green onions, spicy bean sprouts, spinach, atsuage tofu, crispy onions with garlic and chili oil served with kale noodles.

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya also offers a variety of rice bowls like their Beef Sukiyaki Don or Karaage Don as well as Tokyo curry bowls including a Pork Katsu w/ Curry and Pork Gyoza w/ Curry. Appetizers and izakaya options include the house-made Pork Gyoza and the Hawaiʻi-exclusive Soft Shell Crab Bun that’s served with an original bun sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya’s Maui Mall Village location is open daily from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will also be offering its full menu of lunch and dinner items for takeout. To place an order, call 808-727-2066 or order online at www.tanakaramen.com.

All University of Hawaii system faculty and students, Maui Mall Village employees, and military members receive 10% off with proof of ID.

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya currently operates five locations across Hawaiʻi, starting with its first at Kapolei Marketplace, which opened in 2020, and including restaurants at Ala Moana Center, Maui Mall Village, Pearlridge Center, and the Town Center of Mililani. For more information on Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, visit www.tanakaramen.com. Also be sure to follow Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at @tanakaramenhawaii and Twitter at @tanakaramenhi to stay up-to-date on the latest information on special giveaways and promotions.