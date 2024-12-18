Upcoming exhibit features works from Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025

File photo: Works are displayed from the seventh Schaefer Portrait Challenge in 2018. PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A signature of Maui Arts and Cultural Center, the Schaefer Portrait Challenge, has been held as a triennial since 2003. This year’s challenge will mark the eighth iteration of this statewide juried exhibition, which presents the unique diversity of the people of the Hawaiian Islands through explorations in portraiture.

The jurors from this year’s event have selected works by 40 artists from Maui, Hawai‘i Island, Lāna‘i, O‘ahu, and Kaua‘i. Portraits from the following artists will be featured in the Schaefer International Gallery from Jan. 14 through March 22, 2025:

Adare

Neida B. Bangerter

Arnold Bornios

Mike Carroll

Jodie Chock

Eddie Flotte

Ingrid Frégeau

Jett Green

Barclay Hill

Jon Hunt

Ildiko Istvan

Camille Izumi-Page

Joyce Jeffers

Eduardo Joaquin

MinChong Kim

Jairus Kiyabu

Gloria Kniazky

Kirk Kurokawa

Lynn Liverton

Charles Lowrie

Richie Lucero

Laurna Malkovich

Ethel Mann

Deborah Masterson

Rachel Melander

Patrick Mizumoto

Penny Nichols

Jennifer Owen

Challys Pascual

Abbie Rabinowitz

Mona Rinaldo

Nichol Robinson

Wendy Romanchak

Joyce Schaunaman

Sakiko Shinkai

Damian Smith

Kathleen Storm

Eve Teraoka

Devi Town

Albert Weight

The challenge has three substantial cash prices, including:

The Jurors’ Choice Award for $15,000 , sponsored by Carolyn Schaefer and selected by jurors;

, sponsored by Carolyn Schaefer and selected by jurors; The Gene Freedman Artists’ Choice Award for $5,000, sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation and selected by vote of SPC 2025 exhibiting artists;

for $5,000, sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation and selected by vote of SPC 2025 exhibiting artists; And the Ruth Freedman People’s Choice Award for $5,000, sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation and selected by popular vote of gallery visitors.

The jurors of the Schaefer Portrait Challenge are:

Sonnet Coggins, executive director at The Merwin Conservancy, Maui

Mina Elison, curator at Donkey Mill Art Center, Hawai‘i Island

Wendy Kawabata, professor of art at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Oʻahu