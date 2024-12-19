County of Maui recognized for distinguished budget presentation, excellence in financial reporting

County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui recently received awards for distinguished budget presentation and excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The County received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1, 2024.

In order to receive the budget award, the County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. “The award represents a significant achievement by the entity,” according to GFOA. “It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”

The County of Maui has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the past 32 years.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded for the County’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

The County of Maui has received the Certificate of Achievement, which is valid for one year, for 41 consecutive years.

GFOA established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

Employees of the award-winning team are from the County of Maui Office of the Mayor – Budget Division, Accounts Division of the County of Maui Department of Finance, and the Fiscal Division of the Department of Water Supply.

The County received both awards in October 2024.