Kūpuna leadership organization, Planning & Coordinating Council installs officers















The Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council, the umbrella organization of leaders from kūpuna clubs countywide, met for a meeting to install new officers and to enjoy some holiday festivities Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

Margaret Cambra, president, and David Yanagisako, vice president, will continue in their positions. Sylvia Valdez will serve as secretary and Zenaida Barut as treasurer. MEO COO Gay Sibonga installed the officers.

About 40 leaders of kupuna clubs joined the P&CC gathering. Members celebrated birthdays and heard from P&CC coordinator Rose Leano, MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield, MEO Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita and Office on Aging Executive Rowena Dagdag Andaya.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

They played Bingo and had a holiday meal.

MEO’s P&CC team helped organize the event. P&CC staff assists senior clubs to organize, operate, advocate and enhance the quality of life for seniors by helping them obtain knowledge, companionship and better health. The P&CC consists of more than 1,000 members.

For more information on the P&CC, call 808-249-2970.