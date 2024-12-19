Maui News

Kūpuna leadership organization, Planning & Coordinating Council installs officers

December 19, 2024, 10:30 AM HST
  • The Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council officers were installed at a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11. Shown are (from left) Margaret Cambra, president; David Yanagisako, vice president; Sylvia Valdez, secretary; and Zenaida Barut, treasurer. PC: MEO
  • Janice Kekahuna, president of the Holo Mana Wahine club, enjoyed the festivities at the Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council holiday meeting. PC: MEO
  • About 40 members of the Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council held their holiday meeting at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. PC: MEO
  • Karolyn Mossman “shakes the bag” as David Yanagisako reads the Bingo numbers. PC: MEO

The Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council, the umbrella organization of leaders from kūpuna clubs countywide, met for a meeting to install new officers and to enjoy some holiday festivities Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

Margaret Cambra, president, and David Yanagisako, vice president, will continue in their positions. Sylvia Valdez will serve as secretary and Zenaida Barut as treasurer. MEO COO Gay Sibonga installed the officers.

About 40 leaders of kupuna clubs joined the P&CC gathering. Members celebrated birthdays and heard from P&CC coordinator Rose Leano, MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield, MEO Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita and Office on Aging Executive Rowena Dagdag Andaya.

They played Bingo and had a holiday meal.

MEO’s P&CC team helped organize the event. P&CC staff assists senior clubs to organize, operate, advocate and enhance the quality of life for seniors by helping them obtain knowledge, companionship and better health. The P&CC consists of more than 1,000 members.

For more information on the P&CC, call 808-249-2970.

Comments

