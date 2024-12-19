Maui News
Lahaina Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing office temporarily closed due to staff shortage, Dec. 19
A
A
A
The Lahaina office of the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing (DMVL) is temporarily closed today, Thursday, Dec. 19, due to a staffing shortage.
The Lahaina office is expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Kahului, Kīhei and Pukalani DMVL offices remain open.
For more information, including current wait times at all locations, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.
