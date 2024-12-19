Maui Lobster King opens at Azeka Shopping Center

Maui Lobster King has opened at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei. Courtesy photo

Good news for lobster lovers. Maui Lobster King has opened at the Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei.

The new location is described as a seafood boil and Hawaiian barbecue restaurant. It is located next to Maui Pie at the old Taco Bell location on South Kīhei Road.

There’s a customized bib for customers who want to “get down with bold flavors, fresh seafood, and plenty of Dirty Fun with barbecue!” an announcement says.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A cajun seafood boil and barbecue is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Built in phases beginning in 1978, Azeka Shopping Center is one of the largest shopping centers in Kīhei. Located mauka and makai of South Kīhei Road, the center has more than 50 restaurants, shops and services in approximately 135,645 square feet of leasable space.

Center tenants include: Coconuts Fish Café, deVine Wine Lounge, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Lobster King, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee, Panda Express, Paniolo’s Steak & Seafood, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Maui Lobster King awaits customers at the Azeka Shopping Center. Courtesy photo

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other merchants are AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK Inc., Boost Mobile, Da Hair, D.K. Barbershop, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Ikaika Construction, Jonathan Thomas DDS, K&K Law Firm Recovery Law Center, Kaiser Permanente, Kīhei Community Association, Kīhei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Le Bazaar, Maui Mojo Wellness, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Toy Chest, Maui VR, Next Level Marble and Granite, Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, US Post Office and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.