Mobile Passport Control available at Daniel K. Inouye Airport

After downloading the Mobile Passport Control app from the Google Play Store (middle) or Apple App Store, eligible travelers will be prompted to create a profile with their passport or LPR card information. A video (other screen shots) is available to explain the process. PC: US Customs and Border Protection website

Implementation of Mobile Passport Control has been successfully launched at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced. The mobile app, developed by US Customs and Border Protection, allows eligible travelers to expedite their entry into the United States.

“My administration remains committed to enhancing responsible tourism and fostering economic growth and there is no better example than the fantastic work done by Japan and our federal government to make traveling to Hawai‘i safer and more convenient,” said Gov. Josh Green. “I was honored to be able to announce the availability of Global Entry for Japanese citizens last month. This month I can share another step to encouraging travel and business activity by announcing the availability of Customs and Border Protection’s Mobile Passport Control in Japanese and Korean.”

Following the November expansion of the Global Entry program for Japanese citizens, Customs and Border Protection, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, airlines operating out of Japan, and Honolulu Marathon organizers in Japan launched a targeted marketing campaign to raise awareness of mobile app, according to an announcement. This partnership included promotional efforts to highlight the convenience of the mobile passport app for foreign marathon participants and tourists, ensuring a seamless arrival experience for attendees of this iconic event. As a result, mobile passport app usage nearly tripled during this period, state officials said.

“MPC’s popularity has grown as more travelers become aware of how easy it is to use. We saw significant increases in MPC use during the Honolulu Marathon and will look toward leveraging this great tool to welcome travelers to Hawai’i,” said Hawai’i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “MPC’s success is a testament to CBP’s dedication to innovation and efficiency, and we look forward to making future investments to support CBP operations and enhance the traveler experience.”

The app offers travelers a streamlined and secure way to submit their passport and customs declaration information via their smartphone or tablet before arriving at the customs checkpoint. By reducing wait times and increasing processing efficiency, the app enhances the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security.

For more information about Mobile Passport Control, visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control.