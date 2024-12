New farmers market opens in Wailuku Town

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Wailuku Community Farmers Market flyer. Courtesy

A small group of Wai Side farmers has announced a new farmers market making its debut Sunday.

The Wailuku Community Farmers Market will be held at the Wailuku Shingon Mission, 1393 North St., every second and fourth Sunday, starting Dec. 22, 2024. Parking is available on site.

Food vendors will offer fresh organic veggies, fruits, herbs, Waihe’e Mac nuts, local honey, fresh coconut water more. Craft vendors bring handmade jewelry, Hawaiian Kapa/Lauhala crafts, ceramic/wood art, wellness goods, and yummy sweets.