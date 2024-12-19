Oao Sushi opens at Puʻunēnē Shopping Center

Oao Sushi. PC: Courtesy of Alexander & Baldwin

Oao Sushi Go celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 8 at its Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui. Locally owned and operated by Chef Bernardo Oao Jr., Oao Sushi Go’s story began as a humble food truck serving innovative sushi dishes that quickly garnered a loyal following. The food truck’s success led to opening the first brick-and-mortar location in Wailea. With this second location, Chef Oao’s brings his vision and flavors of Oao Sushi Go to Central Maui.

Featuring beloved dishes from the food truck days alongside new creations like the Sizzling Steak Bites, Oao Sushi Go continues its tradition of using only the freshest locally sourced fish and premium imports from Japan, according to an opening announcement. Chef Oao’s proprietary sushi rice recipe, crafted with Japanese rice vinegar and rice grains, adds a distinctive flavor to every bite.

“I wanted to expand my business to a space that was convenient for residents, and Pu‘unene Shopping Center’s central location made it the perfect choice,” said Chef Oao. “Our goal is to provide high-quality sushi featuring the exceptional flavors we’re known for.”

“Oao Sushi Go’s commitment to excellence extends beyond the plate, with their incredible friendly service,” said Micheal Oh, senior property manager of Pu‘unene Shopping Center. “We are proud to have Chef Oao open his second location at our center, which is a testament to Chef Oao’s dedication to investing in Maui.”

Oao Sushi (1,200 square feet) is open daily from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, visit @oaosushigo.

The announcement was made by Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., a Hawai’i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate.