2025-2027 council inauguration to be held at Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Jan. 2

Maui Arts & Cultural Center Castle Theater. PC: Maui County Council Facebook page

The inauguration of the Maui County Council for the 2025-2027 term will be held Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana will host the ceremony, Anica Ancheta—a young aspiring astrophysicist and Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship recipient—will deliver the keynote address and Judge Kirstin M. Hamman will administer the oath of office.

Members of the Maui Fire Department, Mark Palakiko, Kumu Hula Ku‘ulei Alcomindras-Palakiko, Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and Hālau Hula ‘o Ka Malama Mahilani will also play special roles in the inauguration.

“The council is working with staff to carry out inauguration plans while ensuring we fulfill our legislative responsibilities for the remainder of the year,” said Council Chair Alice L. Lee who made the announcement. “We would like to express our appreciation to the event participants and wish everyone hope, joy, peace and happiness during this holiday season.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Akakū Channel 54 and the Maui County Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

For more information, visit the council’s inauguration page at https://www.mauicounty.us/inauguration-2025/.