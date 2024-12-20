CNHA AND Hawai‘i Stage launch Production Arts Technical Training Program to empower the next generation



































The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, in collaboration with Hawai‘i Stage and HI Lights Design has announced the launch of the Production Arts Technical Training Program, an initiative designed to equip local talent with essential skills needed for careers in live entertainment and stage production.

Rooted in the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s commitment to providing workforce development opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged communities, the program’s goal is to raise the household income of Hawai‘i families while addressing a critical workforce gap, fostering cultural pride, and expanding economic opportunities across the state.

Starting Jan. 7, 2025, the seven-month program provides a robust curriculum focused on preparing individuals for entry-level technical roles. Participants will receive hands-on training in:

Crew Skills 101

Vectorworks Core Certification Prep

Lighting Technician Assistant Training

Potential Addition: Intro to Rigging or Rigging Certification Prep.

“We’re excited to launch a program that not only builds technical expertise but also highlights collaboration, safety, and cultural sensitivity—critical skills in Hawaiʻi’s creative arts industry,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “This initiative opens doors for local talent, empowering them to thrive in a growing and dynamic sector.”

Program Highlights:

Skill Development : Training in stage crew roles, lighting systems, rigging principles, and Vectorworks drafting software.

: Training in stage crew roles, lighting systems, rigging principles, and Vectorworks drafting software. Certifications : Participants can earn OSHA-10, Forklift, First Aid, and Vectorworks Core Associate Certification.

: Participants can earn OSHA-10, Forklift, First Aid, and Vectorworks Core Associate Certification. Hands-On Learning : Practical, project-based training facilitated by industry leaders, including Dr. Alia Thompson from HI Lights Design.

: Practical, project-based training facilitated by industry leaders, including Dr. Alia Thompson from HI Lights Design. Career Readiness: Emphasis on professional best practices, financial literacy, and strategies for long-term career success.

By July 2025, the program aims to prepare at least five individuals for entry-level lighting technician roles and support another five participants to earn Vectorworks certification. All successful graduates will be offered jobs with Hawai‘i Stage and benefit from ongoing mentorship, skill refinement, and opportunities to gain real-world experience beyond the classroom.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to uplifting local talent, honoring Hawaiʻi’s rich cultural heritage, and advancing economic opportunity through workforce development,” Lewis added.

Fully subsidized by CNHA, Kamehameha Schools, and Hawai‘i Community Foundation, the program ensures no financial barriers for accepted applicants.

Applications are open with limited spots available for motivated individuals eager to jumpstart their careers in the entertainment industry. For more information or to apply, visit hawaii-stage.com/training.