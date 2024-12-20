Maui News

Five recruits graduate, joining the ranks of the Maui Ocean Safety Bureau

December 20, 2024, 11:04 AM HST
* Updated December 20, 11:05 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ocean Safety Recruit Class graduation. PC: Ocean Safety Bureau.

Five recruits graduated from the Ocean Safety Recruit Class 8 and will begin protecting the public on Maui beaches this weekend.

Ellis Bloyer, Sale Ioakimi, Les Johnson, Quinn Whitford, and Rhett Wiseman completed a 12-week long training program that covered an extensive variety of ocean rescue skills. The recruits also were trained in Emergency Medical Responder and CPR skills, ATV/UTV and RWC operation and communication protocols.

Recruit training took place at locations throughout the island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rhett Wiseman was given the award for the Best Overall Recruit, and the “Surf 50” award, created in memory of fallen Ocean Safety Officer Randy Hillen, was given to Sale Ioakimi.

The Ocean Safety Bureau is a division of the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments