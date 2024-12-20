Maui 12-year-old Micah Diaz earns gold at national amateur boxing tournament



















Twelve-year-old Maui athlete, Micah Diaz earned the gold medal in the Intermediate 80 pound division of the 2024 USA Boxing National Championships on Thursday. The 7th grader from Lokelani Intermediate School is a member of the South Side Boxing Club of Maui.

The event runs from Dec. 16-21 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Virginia.

Micah’s father, Michael “Mikey” Diaz, Jr. called the win a huge accomplishment, saying the national title puts Maui and Hawaiʻi on the map in youth boxing.

Micah fought four straights days, competing against other accomplished boxers from around the country. Family members say Micah had under two years of training.

Joining Micah on the journey were Anthony Farias-Vazquez, 15 and Entienne Hardy, 20. They were accompanied by head coach Nante Manangan and team mom Tiana Diaz.

“This gives our community hope that all things can be done if you put in the work and shoot for the stars. We want this amazing story to get out and encourage our island that it can be done. With God all things are possible,” said Mikey Diaz.