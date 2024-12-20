Maui car dealer surprises 200 children with bike giveaway, now an 11 year tradition

Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors bike giveaway. File photo by Wendy Osher.

For the 11th year in what has become an annual tradition, Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors hosted more than 200 children and their families this week and presented each child with a new bicycle and helmet as an early Christmas present. The Ford dealership’s showroom was empty of cars but filled with bikes of all sizes and a sea of smiling children.



















“We’ve had such a tremendous response from the community in the last couple of years to our annual bike giveaway that it has become my favorite Christmas tradition,” said Jim Falk, owner of Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors. “To see how happy these young people are when they receive a bike for Christmas is the best present that I could ever get. None of this would be possible without our hard-working employees at the Jim Falk Automotive Group.”

After the children found their bikes all of the families were treated to a festive holiday luncheon at the dealership.

Jim Falk expressed his gratitude to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui volunteers who did so much to find children and families that would most benefit from a donation and helped to make the event a success.

A host of other charitable groups around our island as well as on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, also received bikes for needy children and some 500 bikes were ultimately gifted as Christmas presents from Falk.