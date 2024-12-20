Seabury Hall bids farewell to beloved English teacher after 35 years

Gayle Martelles. PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall’s sixth grade English teacher, Gayle Martelles, is retiring after 35 years teaching at the school, according to an announcement on Friday.

“For over three decades, she has been a cornerstone of our Seabury Hall community, inspiring countless students with her passion for literature, her compassion, and her unwavering dedication to education,” the announcement said.

"Mrs. Martelles has been more than a teacher—she has been a mentor, a friend, and a guide to generations of Spartans, shaping young minds and nurturing a love for learning that extends far beyond the classroom. Her impact is immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who has been fortunate enough to know her. "As she embraces another season of life, we extend our love and comfort to her mother, reminding her that this next chapter is not an ending but the beginning of new joys and opportunities. "Thank you, Mrs. Martelles, for your extraordinary service and for making Seabury Hall a better place. You will be deeply missed, but your influence will remain with us always."