Maui News

USGS: 3.7 earthquake in Hāna, Maui likely caused by bending of the Earth’s crust beneath the islands

By Wendy Osher
 December 20, 2024, 5:32 AM HST
* Updated December 20, 5:33 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hāna earthquake. (12.19.24) PC: USGS/ HVO

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake was reported near the village of Hāna on the Island of Maui at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles below sea level and had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The earthquake was widely felt on Maui, Island of Hawai‘i, and Moloka‘i, with most felt reports filed with the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website recorded in Makawao, Hāna and Haʻikū.

“Earthquakes in this region are not common but have occurred occasionally. These earthquakes are caused by bending of the crust beneath the islands and associated adjustments related to the weight of the islands,” according to HVO scientists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The agency notes that aftershocks are possible in the coming days and weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments