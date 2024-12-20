USGS: 3.7 earthquake in Hāna, Maui likely caused by bending of the Earth’s crust beneath the islands

Hāna earthquake. (12.19.24) PC: USGS/ HVO

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake was reported near the village of Hāna on the Island of Maui at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles below sea level and had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The earthquake was widely felt on Maui, Island of Hawai‘i, and Moloka‘i, with most felt reports filed with the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website recorded in Makawao, Hāna and Haʻikū.

“Earthquakes in this region are not common but have occurred occasionally. These earthquakes are caused by bending of the crust beneath the islands and associated adjustments related to the weight of the islands,” according to HVO scientists.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The agency notes that aftershocks are possible in the coming days and weeks.