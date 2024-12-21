Coast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreement 

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District 14, and Michael Bruno, provost at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, sign an updated memorandum of agreement to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program (Dec. 19, 2024). PC: US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson

The Coast Guard and the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa signed an updated memorandum of agreement (MOA) Thursday to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program at UH Mānoa.

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District Fourteen, and Michael Bruno, provost of UH Mānoa, signed the MOA, which solidifies the university as a member of the Coast Guard’s Minority-Serving Institution partnership program.

The partnership agreement is designed to optimize outreach and engagement efforts and have program participants work in conjunction with the Coast Guard’s overall civilian and military officer recruitment efforts.

“The renewal of this agreement between the University of Hawai’i and the United States Coast Guard is a great and important event,” said Regan. “Education is the foundation of leadership and service. The CSPI program invests in the education and potential of future leaders, which strengthens our service and the communities we protect.”

“The partnership is designed to create more awareness about the USCG’s recruitment efforts and provide mentorship and career development support for students interested in transitioning to the Coast Guard,” said UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno. “We are proud to work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard in developing future leaders who will contribute to the Coast Guard’s multiple missions, including maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship.”

The CSPI program is designed for motivated individuals who demonstrated high academic and leadership excellence and a desire to serve their country in the Coast Guard. To apply or learn more about the program, contact a local recruiting office.