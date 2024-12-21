Hawaii State FCU extends scholarship application deadline to Feb. 28

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Applications for the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union 2025 student scholarship applications are open through Feb. 28, according to an announcement.

The credit union pledged to award $5,000 scholarships to 20 deserving Hawaiʻi students planning to attend a fully accredited university, college or trade/vocational school during the 2025-2026 academic year.

“At Hawaii State FCU, we believe that investing in education is an investment in the future of our community,” said Andrew Rosen, president and chief executive officer of Hawaii State FCU. “For more than 25 years, our scholarship program has been a cornerstone of our commitment to empowering Hawaii’s students. We look forward to awarding these scholarships to the next cohort of students as they take the next steps toward academic and professional success.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since its establishment in 1996, the Hawaii State FCU Scholarship Program has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to help Hawaiʻi students achieve their educational goals. Open to all Hawaii State FCU members and their dependents, the program is designed to support students who demonstrate financial need and a commitment to academic excellence.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Attend a fully accredited university, college, or trade/vocational school in the 2025-2026 school year.

Demonstrate a financial need.

Attend as a full-time student.

Apply as an undergraduate or graduate degree-seeking student.

Have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

The Hawaii State FCU Scholarship Program is administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Interested applicants may view frequently asked questions and apply directly through the foundation website at www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/Students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The online application requires personal and award impact statements, most recent school transcripts, 2025-2026 Student Aid Report from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Form filing, and list of achievements and community service activities.

Completed applications and all supporting materials must be submitted by 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

For more information on eligibility requirements, required materials and how to apply, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 1936, the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union serves state, city and county employees as well as nonprofits and select businesses and their families across the state. The credit union has more than 130,000 members and $2.4 billion in assets. It provides financial advice as well as checking, savings and loan services on Maui and Oʻahu.

For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.