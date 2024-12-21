Maui County hotels trail the state in occupancy rates in November

Kā‘anapali Beach was mostly deserted several days after the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires. Maui’s low November hotel occupancy rates show visitors are continuing to stay away. File photo PC: Brian Perry

Maui County hotels had the lowest occupancy rates of Hawai‘i’s four counties at 58.9%, more than 10 percentage points less than the statewide hotel occupancy rate of 69.2%. It’s further evidence that Maui “tourism is really suffering,” as University of Hawai‘i economics professor Carl Bonham said recently.

On the bright side for Maui County hotel operators, revenue per available room remains the highest in the state, $298.32 in November. Maui’s average daily rate was $506 in November, up 1.9% from 2023 and up from 40.7% 2019. The statewide average daily rate was $335.16, down 3.6% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, hotels in other counties are closing the gap in revenue per available room. This past November, Maui County had $66.54 more revenue per room than the statewide average. The same month a year earlier, Maui had an advantage of $86.87.

Revenue per available room dropped by percentage for hotels statewide, but only Maui County had a double-digit fall of 12.1% from $339.57 in November 2023.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had revenue per available room of $477 (again, the highest in the state, as usual). Wailea’s revenue rose 14.2% compared with 2023, and it was up 2.5% compared with 2019). It’w average daily rate was at $705, down 2.6% from 2023 and up 27.6% from 2019. Its occupancy rate of 67.7% was up 9.9 percentage points vs. 2023, and down 16.6 percentage points vs. 2019.

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had revenue per available room of $225, down 26.6% from 2023 and up 4.8% from 2019. Its average daily room rate was $401, down 5.5% from 2023 and up 34.4% from 2019. Its occupancy rate of 56.2% was down 16.2 percentage points from 2023 and off 15.9 percentage points from 2019.

The monthly statistical report on hotel performance comes from the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, which relies on hotel survey data compiled by STR Inc.

For November 2024, the survey included 169 properties representing 48,147 rooms, or 85.7 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. The November survey included 84 properties on O‘ahu, representing 29,791 rooms (96.1%); 40 properties in the County of Maui, representing 9,523 rooms (71.4%); 23 properties on the island of Hawai‘i, representing 5,173 rooms (77.5%); and 22 properties on Kaua‘i, representing 3,660 rooms (71.1%).

