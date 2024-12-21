Parking along highway to be restricted for Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational

Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. PC: file event graphic

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting motorists on Oʻahu of parking restrictions on Kamehameha Highway on O‘ahu’s North Shore in anticipation of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

No parking will be allowed on either side of Kamehameha Highway from ‘Ili‘ohu Place to the Mission of Saints Peter & Paul Church beginning Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at 10 p.m. through the duration of the event.

Temporary barriers will be placed in the shoulders to prevent parking and allow safe pedestrian access. Honolulu Police officers will be patrolling the area enforcing the parking restriction. Vehicles parked within the restricted area will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense. Should the event be cancelled, the barriers will be removed as quickly as possible and the parking restriction will be lifted.

Electronic message boards will be strategically placed at key decision-making points including Wahiawā, Kahalu‘u and Kahuku to alert motorists to parking restrictions and heavy traffic on the North Shore. Additional signs will be placed on both ends of the designated area near Waimea Bay to notify drivers of the parking restriction.

HDOT asks those travelling to the North Shore to be patient, to drive safely and to expect delays. As with past ‘Eddie’ events, the number of cars on the road is expected to significantly exceed the capacity. HDOT is collaborating with the Honolulu Police Department, City and County of Honolulu Parks and Recreation and Transportation Services Departments to mitigate impacts to the best extent possible.

No-parking zone. PC: Honolulu Department of Transportation Services