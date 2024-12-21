Volcano Watch: US Geological Survey’s review process for checking and verifying information

“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Today’s article is by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Natalia Deligne.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is part of the US Geological Survey, the science agency of the US Department of Interior.

Our job is to obtain and share science-based information about the volcanoes of Hawai‘i and American Samoa, as well as earthquakes throughout the state.

But what are the different types of information that the volcano observatory provides and how do we ensure its accuracy?

We start with the agency’s volcano and earthquake monitoring network, scientific research and other techniques, such as field work, lab work and other analyses.

Examples of information Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provides, including data of current activity, scientific publications, maps and summaries (such as fact sheets) and eruption response information. All have been part of the US Geological Survey review process. (Image Courtesy: US Geological Survey)

These form the basis of science-based information we provide through briefings with our partners and public meetings, written publications, maps, presentations at conferences and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A critical step we take before sharing information is the “scientific review process.”

The US Geological Survey review process ensures our scientific approach is sound — how we got and interpreted the data — and that we are providing as accurate as possible information.

This is different from public consultation that is part of some government policy initiatives.

What does the review process entail?

There are many details, but in general we can think of three types of information that Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provides, each of which have a different review process.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first type of information is data from our monitoring instruments, such as a seismometer or a webcam. Here, how the data is collected has been signed-off on.

Data collection is automatic — for example, a webcam photo every 2 minutes — and follows a specific procedure for computer processing and archiving. We share monitoring data on the observatory’s website and global repositories without further review.

The second type of information is based on research and often years of work.

These include findings from research our scientists are leading or contributing to such as scientific papers, geologic maps and scientific conference presentations. It also includes the compilation and interpretation of knowledge in a useful and useable format, such as fact sheets, eruption chronologies and other map types.

All publications are (usually) reviewed by two subject matter experts who were not part of the study or project. Authors then make changes as needed and document how they addressed the experts’ questions, comments and feedback.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After revisions have been made, most publications then require sign-off from the author’s supervisor, the Volcano Science Center director and a dedicated approval official within the USGS; some of these steps are delegated for short publications.

The review process takes anywhere from a day or 2 to months or longer!

At times, it is a back-and-forth process.

Review is required even when US Geological Survey scientists are not leading a project — if the US Geological Survey is involved, the review process ensures the data, interpretation and resulting knowledge meets the US Geological Survey’s scientific standard.

The third type of information is an interpretation of what the volcanoes — and earthquake activity — are doing right now.

This information is included in US Geological Survey volcano alert level system official notices that describe current conditions: volcano activity notices announcing a volcano alert level change — for example, an eruption starting — as well as information statements, status reports and updates. Maps showing where magma is moving or lava is advancing are also in this category.

As this information is immediately required, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and other US Geological Survey volcano observatories have special authorization to share it promptly, as long as those involved have received required training are operating within their area of expertise and are following agreed upon practices.

While some products in this category are developed, edited and published by one person, many are developed by a small team of staff who ensure everything is as accurate and clear as possible.

Even Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s lava flow mapping data — directly published in an interactive map on our website — is a collaborative process, with checks built into the process.

While the review process takes time, it is in some ways the most important step: it double — and sometimes triple — checks our information before it is made public.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and US Geological Survey confidently stand behind the science-based information we provide, secure in the knowledge it is based on quality scientific methods and approaches, as well as verified by experts.

After the review process, the information is ready to be shared and can support decision-making, raise community awareness and increase knowledge and understanding of our volcanic environment.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea is not erupting. Its US Geological Survey Volcano Alert Level is at Advisory.

During the past week, earthquake rates beneath Kīlauea summit increased and were more than double that of the previous week.

About 270 earthquakes were located beneath the summit. Earthquake rates in the upper-to-middle East Rift Zone area remained comparable to the previous week.

Ground deformation rates in the summit region showed steady inflation during the past week, while ground deformation rates near the Sept. 15-20 middle East Rift Zone eruption site have slowed.

Future intrusive episodes and eruptions could occur with continued magma supply.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its US Geological Survey Volcano Alert Level is at Normal.

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit the observatory’s website for past “Volcano Watch” articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.