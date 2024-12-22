Guam native named as new Hawai‘i Community Lending finance director

Sean Perez, new finance director at Hawai‘i Community Lending. Courtesy photo

Guam native Sean Perez has taken the reins as new finance director at Hawai‘i Community Lending.

According to an announcement, he’s excited about making great things happen for the Native Hawaiian community.

“I enjoy hearing the success stories of new homes that we will soon be building and finding for these families,” he says. “HCL’s mission resonates well with me and my passion to help others and assist our community.”

Perez will manage HCL’s finances, accounting, compliance and information technology matters. He’ll also work with HCL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath and supervising three division managers.

Perez comes to HCL with more than eight years of experience in financial management in the nonprofit and private, for-profit sectors having worked in the legal, social service, health and telecommunications industries as well as with the US Attorney’s Office of Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands.

In his previous job as director of operations for the Hawai‘i State Bar Association, Perez gained experience in nonprofit financial management and extensive background in accounting, grants management, information technology and human resources.

Currently living in Honolulu, Sean was born in Tamuning, Guam. When he was 10 years old, he moved to Oxnard, Calif., where he attended school and eventually community college. He joined the Air Force Reserves after graduation, leading him to serve three and a half years as an aircrew flight equipment technician at March Air Reserve Base in California.

After his military service, Perez returned to his childhood home of Guam, where he went to college to obtain a degree in finance and economics, and then to pursue a Masters in Business Administration. On O‘ahu, he enjoys family life with his fiancée and toddler son; fishing and surfing in his time off.

“I look forward to accomplishing great things with HCL and creating new success stories,” he said.