Hawaiʻi selected for program to promote employment for people with disabilities

Roy Corpus of Kailua-Kona talks with Senator Dru Kanuha about transportation and job opportunities on Hawaiʻi Island. Corpus receives services through the NEON Intitiative Demonstration Project and is a strong advocate for disability rights through his work with the Self-Advocacy Advisory Committee. Roy participates in programs at Full Life, ARC of Kona, Special Olympics and Aktion Club.

Hawaiʻi has been selected by the US Department of Labor as one of 13 states, along with the District of Columbia, to participate in the National Expansion of Employment Opportunities Network initiative, according to an announcement from the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The NEON initiative provides “core states” with critical capacity-building support, policy development assistance and ongoing mentoring to promote employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, the announcement says. With this partnership, Hawaiʻi aims to strengthen its commitment to Employment First principles and implement sustainable strategies that enable individuals with disabilities to thrive in the workforce.

“This selection is a testament to Hawaiʻi’s dedication to creating inclusive and competitive employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Council Executive Administrator Daintry Bartoldus. “Through the collaborative efforts of Hawaiʻi Employment First Task Force, Hawaiʻi is poised to make significant strides in advancing disability employment policies and ensuring every individual has the chance to succeed in the workplace.”

The NEON initiative, administered by the US Department of Labor Office of Disability Employment Policy, focuses on expanding competitive, integrated employment opportunities. This approach ensures that individuals with disabilities work alongside people without disabilities in jobs that pay competitive wages and offer opportunities for growth.

By joining the NEON initiative, Hawaiʻi gains access to federal resources and technical expertise that will enhance its efforts to empower individuals with disabilities. The Hawaiʻi Employment First Task Force will lead the state’s engagement with the NEON initiative, working closely with community partners to implement innovative policies and practices.

PC: Hawai’i State Council on Developmental Disabilities

Hawaiʻi’s participation in the NEON initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Hawaiʻi Employment First Task Force, a coalition led by the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The task force includes representatives from the Developmental Disabilities Division, Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Education, Children and Adolescent Mental Health Division, Department of Labor, Statewide Independent Living Council and Work Now Hawaiʻi. Together, these agencies and organizations are advancing policies and programs to ensure individuals with disabilities have equal access to meaningful, competitive and integrated employment opportunities.