Hawai‘i Fest celebrating reggae legend Bob Marley and Island Music at Moanalua Gardens, Feb. 15-16

Global ticket sales have launched for Hawai‘i Fest, a two-day concert honoring island music and Bob Marley’s legacy Feb. 15-16, 2025, at the iconic Moanalua Gardens.

“We want to express that Hawai‘i Fest is truly all about Hawai‘i. Our festival has been crafted to celebrate the rich and vibrant island culture and the music that unites us,” said Jonelle Layfield, one of the event organizers and Miss Hawai‘i USA 2008.

The festival will feature the first USA-curated act for Bob Marley’s 80th birthday celebration by Stephen Marley. The festival will give patrons an opportunity to witness an incredible Marley family collaboration featuring Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, and J Boog. The lineup also boasts the biggest gathering of local and international talent Hawai‘i has seen in some time, including Ashanti, Ja Rule, Sean Paul, YG Marley, Spawnbreezie, CuhDeeJah, and Hawai‘i’s own Kolohe Kai, Natural Vibrations, Ana Vee, and Kanaka Fyah.

Honoring the unique history of Moanalua Gardens, the event will also include performances by some of Hawai‘i’s top hālau hula at the historic pā hula, bridging the festival with the islands’ cultural heritage.

For music junkies who are also foodies, Hawai‘i Fest offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Michelin Star Chef David Hartwig will curate a menu of island-inspired dishes made from locally sourced and farm-raised Hawaiian ingredients, elevating the weekend’s festivities.

“With it being both Valentine’s and Presidents Day weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan an ‘ohana (family) weekend or memorable staycation filled with music, culture, and fun,” Layfield added.

Hawai‘i pre-ticket sales launched on Dec. 13 and global ticket sales launched on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

2-Day General Admission Pass: $179

2-Day VIP Admission Pass: $419

Saturday, Feb. 15 General Admission Pass: $99

Saturday, Feb. 15 VIP Admission Pass: $249

Sunday, Feb. 16 General Admission Pass: $99

Sunday, Feb. 16 VIP Admission Pass: $249

Tickets may be purchased at hawaiifest.com.